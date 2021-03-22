Zimbabwe: U.S.-Based Mkuruva Signs New Contract At Michigan Stars

His availability for the Warriors' 2021 Afcon qualifiers might still be uncertain but goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has atleast secured his future at American third tier side Michigan Stars after signing a contract extension at the club.

The 25-year-old former Dynamos goalminder has established himself as one of the stars at Michigan Stars, who ply their trade in the USA's National Independent Soccer Association league.

In preparation for the new campaign which begins next month April, Michigan Stars have rewarded Mkuruva with a new season long contract which will run until November 30 this year.

The club confirmed Mkuruva's new contract in a statement on its official website.

"Tatenda Mkuruva returns to the Michigan Stars from Harare, Zimbabwe... Tatenda has played the previous two seasons with the Michigan Stars in NISA and was rewarded with his amazing goaltending last season by being selected to the 2020 All-Tournament Team," the club said in a statement.

Mkuruva has been based in the US after stints with South African side Cape Town City and Zambian club Buildcon.

The talented shot stopper has represented Zimbabwe U17, Zimbabwe U20 and Zimbabwe U23 and the senior national team, the Warriors.

He last represented the Warriors at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

His hopes of making a comeback to the national team have been hampered by travel restrictions in place around the World due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mkuruva was recently named in the Warriors squad to face Zambia and Botswana next week but is doubtful for both matches as he is still awaiting clearance from his club.

Last year, he had been included in the squad that faced Algeria in back-to-back encounters, but failed to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Playing for your country is always exciting and I can't wait to get back after such a long time. Last time I failed to come due to the travel restrictions here but I'm hoping that I would be able to make it this time," he said this past week on his latest Warriors call up.

"I'm so excited about returning to the Warriors fold and I am ready to deliver for my country if given a chance to play."

Zimbabwe take on Botswana, in the penultimate round tie, away on March 25, away before hosting Zambia, in the final group game, at the National Sports Stadium, four days later.