Nigeria: Another Former Super Eagles Player Is Dead

Pixabay
Rest in peace.
22 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The ex-international is reported to have died in Abuja on Monday

Former Super Eagles midfielder and Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger, is dead. His death was confirmed by Lobi Stars' Media Officer, Austin Tyowua on Monday.

According to Mr Tyowua, Imenger died at the National Hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Monday morning after a protracted illness.

He described the demise of the Lobi Stars' team manager as a huge loss to the team and the country at large.

"The news is true, we have lost a rare gem at Lobi Stars and Nigeria as a whole, thanks for your concern," Mr Tyowua told PREMIUM TIMES.

Reports suggest Imenger has been in and out of the hospital for some months before his demise on Monday.

He was said to have been on life support at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, before he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja.

Imenger was part of the Super Eagles in the mid-90s and was part of the team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup (King Fahd Cup) in Saudi Arabia. He was the second-youngest member of that team at 19 years.

The year 2021 has witnessed the death of some former Nigeria internationals; including Joe Erico, Yisa Sofoluwe, and lately Jide Dina who died earlier this month after a protracted illness.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.