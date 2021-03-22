Nigeria: 'We Can't Stoop Low to Spy' On Sunday Igboho - Defence HQ

22 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The military reacts to a viral video showing suspected soldiers spying on Mr Igboho at his residence.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwiunMPmw8PvAhX2ThUIHTBEDrEQFjAXegQIBxAD&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdefence.gov.ng%2F&usg=AOvVaw0OeJ8Doq_6K9MFNMYARfWN">Defence Headquarters</a> (DHQ) have reacted to a report on social media that its operatives are spying on a self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The spokesperson of the DHQ, Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement seen by our correspondent said the military "cannot stoop so low to such extent to 'spy' on one individual."

This is in reaction to a viral video which trended on social media on Friday, showing suspected soldiers on a motorcycle. They were allegedly spying on Mr Igboho at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The military said "for the records, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian Nation.

"As such, the Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to 'spy' on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

"Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly disciplined and professional organization with extant laws and regulations which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties. As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts.

"For the avoidance of doubt, preliminary investigation has so far revealed that one of the alleged 'soldiers' is a serial impersonator. Meanwhile credible eye witnesses and sources have also revealed that some associates of Igboho went in pursuit of some individuals when the motorbike conveying the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force personnel ran into them.

"The duo were immediately apprehended and taken to the said 'IGBOHO House' at Soka before Ibadan tollgate where they were branded as spies. Furthermore, investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Airforce and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day."

Due to rising insecurity in the region, Mr Igboho recently issued an eviction notice to herders in Oyo State in January over actions of criminals hiding under the cover of legitimate herdsmen.

His visit to Igangan in Oyo and Yewa in Ogun State led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

