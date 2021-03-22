Malawi: Mushroom Kills Three Children

Malawi Police are warning parents to monitor carefully what their children are cooking during play time following the death of three children in Kasungu who died after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

Kasungu police assistant spokesperson Miracle Mkozi has identified the deceased as Elifa Mtambalika 8, Dina Mtambalika, 11 and Joseph Felix Banda, 7.

Facts are that, on March 14, 2021 the three children (now deceased) were playing together with friends within the khola farm compound where they were practicing cooking locally known as masanje.

As the children were playing, a sister to one of the three brought some mushrooms and they cooked with nsima and ate the food.

Few hours later the children started vomiting and were taken to Khola Healthy Center where Josephy Banda was pronounced dead upon arrival. The other two children were referred to Kasungu District Hospital where they died whilst receiving treatment.

Dina Mtambalika and Alifa Mtambalika hailed from Chitukwi village while Joseph Felix Banda hailed from Kawisi village in the area of Traditional Authority Simlemba in Kasungu district.