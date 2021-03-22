Malawi: Government Risks Another Teachers Strike

21 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Teachers have threatened to down chalk to force the government fulfill its commitment to pay the teachers risk allowance.

A grouping of teachers calling itself concerned teachers say they will resume the strike this coming Monday.

The teachers are frustrated that the timeframe Teachers Union of Malawi and government had agreed to address their concerns has elapsed without anything tangible.

In a letter to the TUM leadership, secretary general for the concerned teachers, Azeez Losa says the second wave shall only be called off after their grievances are addressed.

Losa adds they will no longer tolerate discussions; stressing enough is enough because they are civil servants and not civil slaves.

