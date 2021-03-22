Malawi: CCAP Church Cleric Stabbed to Death

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) cleric has been stabbed to death in Mzimba.

Police say they are hunting for the unknown assailants whose motive is not known.

Reverend Stantin Mchulu of Kamalambo CCAP church around Jenda was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday, according to police.

The police say 57-year-old Reverend Mchulu was stabbed in the back at his home near the church premises.

Reverend Mchulu was pronounced dead on arrival at Jenda Health Center where he had been rushed.

Mchulu was ministering at Kamalambo CCAP Church at Jenda in Mzimba District.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mzimba Police Station, Sub Inspector John Nyirongo, told Nyasa Times: "He was ministering at Kamalambo CCAP Church at Jenda in Mzimba. The incident occurred around 1o'clock in the morning of March 21, 2021. Police have instituted investigations to trace the suspect."