Malawi: Chilima Launches Specialised Clinic in Lilongwe - Malawi Govt Expects to Cut Costs of Referrals to India and South Africa

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed hope that the opening of the privately owned state-of-the-art Uromed Clinic will help the Government of Malawi save resources on sending patients abroad to receive specialized treatment.

Chilima made the sentiments when he presided over the launch of the facility at a colourful ceremony that took place at Area 17 in Lilongwe where the clinic is located.

The Vice President emphasized that the opening of the clinic is a timely intervention in the provision of robust health services in Malawi.

"Therefore, the establishment of UROMED Clinic, which is a specialized private clinic for several medical fields, is a good step towards achieving this agenda. It is, therefore, imperative for us, as government, to support it in one way or another as a way of motivating others out there," said Chilima.

The Vice President expressed optimism that the new facility will radically improve the quality of service and infrastructure for patients and staff both in the immediate future and in the years to come.

Chilima added that the government is particularly happy to note that Uromed Clinic is owned by a group of young Malawian doctors, stressing that this is a good example of complimenting the government work as well as creating employment for others.

"This is putting in practice the famous quote by John F. Kennedy that 'ask not what your country will do for you but rather what you will do for your country'. It is also intriguing to learn that as a specialized medical Centre, the clinic has acquired state of the art medical equipment such as laser technology for kidney stones and bladder cancer treatment. This advanced treatment is currently not available in Malawi. Patients who required such treatment were being referred to India or South Africa," said Chilima.

He emphasized that these are the initiatives the government and the private sector need to undertake if the country is to achieve agenda MW2063.

He added that by coming together, the young Malawian doctors have set a good example for other doctors and graduates to change their mindset that it is not always about seeking employment upon graduation.

"These fellow citizens have shown us that, as Malawians, we can come together and create bankable businesses that can help us move forward towards modernity and meaningful development. As we speak, apart job creation, this initiative has also reduced the health services demand gap in the country. Objective number 3 of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plan (2017-2022) advocates for improvement in the availability and quality of health infrastructure and medical equipment in Malawi," said Chilima.

He commended Dr Thandie Mabedi and her entire team for setting up the facility.

Chilima further stated that the Tonse Alliance administration will continue strengthening the relationship between the government and the private sector through initiatives such as Euromed Clinic.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has assured the management of the clinic that it will consider its request for the allocation of a land where it can put up its own structures.

Mabedi said the concept was hatched after noting gaps and costs government incurs sending patients abroad to access specialised treatment.