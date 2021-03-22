Malawi: Chinese, Malawian Nabbed for Trafficking 6 Girls

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese national and a Malawian on allegations that they trafficked six girls from Kasungu to the Capital City for abuse.

Police spokesperson for central east Harry Namwaza said the law enforcers have arrested a 35 year old Luhui Hului and his Malawian counterpart, Chikondi Nkhata Kumwenda, 28 for allegedly trafficking six girls from Kasungu to Lilongwe on the pretext that they would support their academic studies.

The two were arrested in Area 49.

Namwaza said police got a tip that three Chinese nationals, who were led Kumwenda, had in November last year gone to Yotamu Village where they allegedly took the six girls to Lilongwe under the pretext that they wanted to help them attend schools, as all government schools had at that time closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also reported that instead of attending classes in Lilongwe, the six girls were subjected to abuse where they were ordered to be putting on costumes and dancing to Chinese music and the three Chinese men would capture them on video camera, making fun of them.

Hului and Nkhata will appear in court soon to answer charges of child trafficking.