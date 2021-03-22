Zimbabwe: Slim Jay Unleashes Love Album

21 March 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwean artiste based in South Africa Jacob Furamera, popularly known in music circles as Slim Jay, will next month release his debut album titled Bedroom Bonanza Volume 1.

The Mbare-born musician, now signed under Kaydor Entertainment, has been working in South Africa to fine-tune his craft.

His record label, which is managing the youthful entertainer, confirmed to having taken Slim Jay on board.

"When a young talented youth decides to leave home in search of a better future and find themselves in the harsh world we live in today, the only way they can keep sane is by expressing themselves through music with a message that spreads love," said Hilton Jaka from Kaydor Entertainment

"This is exactly what we got from Slim Jay, aka The Messenger, in his album titled Bedroom Bonanza Volume 1 which sums up the boiling pot of love in his own words 'Making this album explains the emotional rollercoaster of love which all of us get to experience at some point'."

Bedroom Bonanza Volume 1 carries 14 tracks and will be premiered on April 30 on local radio station ZiFM. The songs on the album are a fusion of Afro-beats blended with dancehall and reggae sounds.

"Some of the collaborations to look out for on the album include Your Smile, Gangster Loving featuring the Legendary MC Smylie, Never Meant to Tell a Lie with Mary Mo, l Love It and Tonight just to mention a few," said Jaka.

Slim Jay was born and bred in Mbare attended George Stark High School. He recorded his first single at the age of 14 before he moved to South Africa where he had to enhance his music career.

His talent attracted Kaydor Entertainment who ended up signing him under their record label.

Bedroom Bonanza Volume 1 was produced by Mapswayi and PTK .

