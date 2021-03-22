Zimbabwe: Man Kills Wife in the Bush, Files Missing Person's Report

21 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 25-year-old man from Concession in Mashonaland Central province allegedly lured his wife to a bush where he went on to choke her to death after accusing her of having an extra marital affair.

Foster Chaka of Godzi village, Glendale appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera facing the murder.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to March 30.

Chaka was advised to apply for bail through the High Court.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on October 1 last year, Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extra marital affair and then lured her into a bush at White Cliff farm Concession.

While in the bush, Chaka tied his wife's hands with a white cloth, used another cloth to cover her nose and mouth thereby suffocating her to death.

Chaka left his wife's body on the scene and went to police to file a missing person's report.

Police investigations linked him to the grisly crime.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

