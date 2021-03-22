Zimbabwe: The Patriotic Front Dumps Misbehaving Executives

21 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Newly formed Zimbabwe opposition, The Patriotic Front has elevated business executive, Anele Ndlovu to acting party leader as it went on to dump two senior party officials for misbehaviour.

This was revealed in a statement Saturday by information party Mxolisi Ncube.

"Business executive, Anele Ndlovu, has become the Acting President of The Patriotic Front (TPF) with immediate effect," Ncube said.

"The National Executive Council of the Third Way resolved this after the party parted ways with the party's former Vice President President, Patrick Matsinhanise and Secretary for International Relations, Nkanyezi Ndlovu, following behavioural issues that, for the protection of the two members concerned, cannot be disclosed to the public.

"When the Third Way was formed, we spent a full year automating an internal system that governs the behaviour of its leaders and members in general and to this system, every member must conform, regardless of the position they hold in the party.

"As an alternative to what Zimbabwe already has, TPF is a party built around peace, love, honesty, hard work, unity and accountability. Every member of the party is required to carry themselves within that decorum."

Ndlovu added, "This is a system that cannot be circumnavigated and is among the tenets that the party is founded on.

"The party will soon make positional changes within its National Executive Council to plug the void left by the two members, who played a key role in the formation of this party.

"We believe that this parting of ways is in the best interests of TPF, Zimbabwe and the two members concerned."

During its formation, TPF became probably the first opposition party in the country to be led by a white leader in former rancher, Darryl Collett a 73-year-old businessman.

Collett has since abandoned the job citing health related issues.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.