Zimbabwe: No Need to Sympathise With Warriors

A peep into the Warriors camp for the final phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign would make one feel a measure of sympathy for the Zimbabwe national football team.

There is no Marvelous Nakamba, there is no Khama Billiat and Tino Kadewere, three of the four most popular Zimbabwean international football stars -- alongside Knowledge Musona.

The team's fans too are praying for divine intervention as their beloved Warriors head for the deciding 2021 Afcon matches against Botswana on March 25 and Zambia on March 29.

Not to be outdone are the obituary writers, who are already sharpening their pens to write that this campaign was one to quickly forget rather than one to remember for sometime.

However, there is no need to panic or feel sympathetic for the Warriors. There is every reason to feel confident as the team has a history of perfection when their backs are against the wall.

History also shows that Zimbabwe have always been regarded as winners against the likes of the Zebras of Botswana and even without Nakamba, Billiat and Kadewere, they should rightly remain favourites.

Yes, the Warriors have problems, but they are not alone in their predicament as most, if not all, the African sides have also been hit hard by Covid-19 and have also been deprived of their best Europe-based talents.

From the outset, a lot has changed for the Warriors with the additional absence of Jordan Zemura of Bournemouth, Brendon Galloway of Luton Town and Admiral Muskwe of Wycombe, but in reality, Zimbabwe still has an equally strong squad on the wings.

Enough talent still floods the Warriors' changing room and a striking combination of skipper Musona, Kuda Mahachi and Knox Mutizwa cannot be viewed as not strong enough for opponents of Botswana or Zambia's stature.

Yes, Zimbabwe will surely miss the combative Nakamba in midfield, but many will testify that the Aston Villa lynchpin is not good going forward as is Ovidy Karuru, especially at this moment when he is also scoring goals in the DStv Premiership.

What more, the Warriors have retained their solidity in defence with the expected presence of Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, and Alec Mudimu, who have been part of this team's set-up for some time.

Those who are playing for the Warriors for the first time too want to make the jerseys their own for the future, while the Warriors as a whole want to prove that they are not a team of individuals, but a collection of players.

Surely, the absence of the internationally recognised stars opens up opportunities for new stars to emerge and a do-or-die scenario like the one presented by Botswana and Zambia is the perfect platform for the new heroes to come out.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic also knows what failure to qualify would mean for his future in Zimbabwe and the Croatian is working out a formula that he thinks will make Zimbabweans happy.

The advice for Logarusic, however, is that he does not have to send out the best 11 players on the field of play, but to make the right selections in terms of positions.

The mission for the Zimbabweans would be to get three points off the Zebras to strengthen themselves for the final game against the Chipolopolo and that can be done.

Whatever amount the Zebras have been offered by their government to beat the Warriors, one thing for sure is that even in their disabled state, the Warriors will not be pushovers.

Tottenham, with all their money, were knocked out of the Europa League by, of all teams, Dinamo Zagreb -- of course, from Zdravko's home country of Croatia.