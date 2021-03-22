Tanzania: Dar Mourners Breach Airport to Bid Farewell to Magufuli

Tanzanians flooded at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, as authorities prepared to transport the body of President John Pombe Magufuli to the capital city, Dodoma.

Thousands of mourners walked around JNIA singing 'Magufuli Shujaa, Magufuli Shujaa' meaning 'Magufuli a hero', going from one plane to another as they looked for the plane carrying the casket.

As per the announced schedule, Dar es Salaam residents were allowed to say their final goodbyes to the president on Saturday and Sunday at Uhuru Stadium.

His body left the commercial capital and was moved to Dodoma. It will thereafter be taken to Zanzibar then Mwanza before being sent to his ancestral home in Chato, Geita region, for final burial rights. His burial is set for Friday.

Mr Magufuli died on March 17, from heart complications at Mzena Hospital, and current President Samia Suluhu announced his death on the same day.

Mr Magufuli, Tanzania's fifth president, is the first to die in office.