Tanzania: Muwsa Introduces Prepaid Water Meters for Customers

MOSHI Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Muwsa) has purchased 440 prepaid water meters which will be installed at customers' houses, including government institutions.

This was said recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, by Muwsa Managing Director Kija Limbe during the launch of Kilimanjaro Region's Water Week.

"These meters will not only help Muwsa address the challenge of huge customers' debts, but will also help them control how much water they will be using while at the same time regulating generally the amount of water they will be using."

"Besides institutions, when applied to individual customers, the pre-paid water meters will help them manage water and their monthly water bills," said Mr Limbe.

He said the water utility had decided to engage in the direction of installing prepaid water bills due to the fact that the institution had been facing the challenge of unpaid bills and the most indebted were government institutions which he said owed Muwsa 2.8bn/-.

Speaking during the launch, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) Regional Manager in Kilimanjaro Region Weransari Munisi said 11 water projects implemented by Ruwasa would be launched during this year's Water Week.

"These water projects were implemented in 17 wards in different parts of Kilimanjaro Region, costing 4.6bn/-. There are 27 other projects which are in progress worth 5.1bn/-," he said.

Among other events during the week, people will be sensitised on the importance of protecting water sources.

"It is very clear that for the sustainability of the water projects, all water sources must be protected and that is why we have decided to set aside some time to sensitise people," said Mr Munisi.

He noted that apart from sensitising people during Water Week, members of three water institutions would cooperate with residents to plant trees near water sources and take care of them.