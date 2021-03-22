Tanzania: Tz Sets Strong Example in Power Transition

TANZANIA has set yet another good example of a smooth and peaceful transition of power, proving to the world that the largest East African nation respects the rule of law and the constitution.

This is evidenced by Friday's historic event when former Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, took oath of office to become the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The transfer of power for the highest office in the country came following an untimely and shocking death of the country's former Head of State, Dr John Magufuli.

Several lawyers interviewed by the 'Sunday News' said this was a good test for Tanzania with regard to the respect of her constitution.

Veteran Advocate Alex Mgongolwa pointed out that the successful transition of power was due to the constitutional foundations built by the founders of the nation.

"In fact this is a good tradition; it is a tradition that makes us proud as a nation. This process brings stability in all areas be it political, economic and even social as the situation is predictable, credible and so it is," he said.

Advocate Mgongolwa further explained the fruits of smooth transfer of power, including preservation of peace and social cohesion, adding that sticking to the requirements of the constitution is the only way to show that there is peace, solidarity and stability.

Senior Advocate Paschal Kamala is grateful that Tanzanians have a constitution that forecasts events and gives self-sufficient answers to unforeseen political incidents with regard to the country's leadership.

"We are grateful to God that our incumbent leaders have been able to uphold and respect the constitution. It is a culture that must be developed for the betterment of society and the unity of our nation," he said.

According to Mr Kamala, the provisions on leadership succession require political will and respect for the constitution, since they can be easily violated by greedy power mongers.

"We, Tanzanians, are quite different from the rest in the world... we embrace the culture and tradition of respecting the constitution and the rules we have set for ourselves, "he said.

Advocate Kamala argues that Tanzania has shown the world that it is built on a strong foundation and has strong institutions.

"The country has shown the rest of the world that no single person is in control of the matters when one leader leaves as the Constitution takes control of everything in the country," he said.

Respect for the rule of law which is manifested in a number of ways in the country, including peaceful transfer of power should serve a lesson to other countries in Africa and around the world as the practice helps the country maintain its political stability.

"Political stability can only be achieved if the constitution clearly stipulates what follows or what to do if a leader of the country dies while in office.

For example, if the president and his vice president are not present, our constitution provides a framework for how the country should be run," he said.

The President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Emanuel Augustino, pointed out that the swearing-in of Mama Samia, who was vice-president, as new Head of State proves that Tanzania respects its constitution.

"We have witnessed other countries plunging into a power succession crisis after the passing of the sitting president but this is not the case with Tanzania since we have not heard any tensions anywhere. Everything went smooth and constitutionally. Everybody knew what the constitution provided for," he said.

"Tanzania is known across the world to be a peaceful nation with a strong political foundation. This is because its people and leaders respect the rule of law and the constitution," he said.

The lawyer explained that other countries, especially African nations, will have learned something from Tanzania that: "If you have a strong constitution which is respected by leaders and citizens it helps maintain the country's stability."

He noted that the constitution is a document that requires the will of the people to respect it. Therefore, he said, that the constitution of Tanzania provides political stability because everything is predetermined, pre-arranged and pre-predicted.

"That is why to this day we have not seen anything that signifies political instability because everything is predetermined and everyone is ready to respect the constitution," he said.