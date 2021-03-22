Tanzania: Court Grants Ag Permission to Challenge Court Order

THE Court of Appeal has allowed the Attorney General (AG) and three other applicants to challenge the High Court's order, which reversed the eviction of a Chinese, Ms Jing Lang Li, from a potential apartment in Dar es Salaam.

Justice Jacobs Mwambegele ruled in favour of the AG, the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Lars Eric Hulstrom and Manyoni Auctioneers after grating an application for extension of time to a notice of appeal from the judgment and order of the High Court (Land Division).

"This application is meritorious. I allow it and order that the applicants should file the Notice of Appeal within thirty (30) days of pronouncement of this ruling," he said in the ruling dated March 3, 2021 delivered in Dar es Salaam recently.

He considered circumstances on two type periods of delay as advanced by counsel for the applicants, and he was satisfied that they sufficiently explained the delay between 27.04.2012 when the impugned judgment was pronounced and 15.09.2017 when the High Court refused the application for extension.

According to him, the second period is between September 15, 2017 when the application for extension of time was refused and September 26, 2017 when the present application was lodged. That period, he said, was accounted for by the Solicitor General, Mr Gabriel Malata, during the hearing.

Mr Malata had explained that the application was filed within a reasonably short time from the date of the High Court ruling on September 15, 2017 and the days between the filing of the application and the ruling taken to secure copies of the ruling and order being complained of.

The justice, therefore, concluded that Mr Malata expounded well at the hearing that the application was timely lodged within 14 days of the refusal by the High Court in terms of the provisions of rule 45A of the Court of Appeal Rules.

"In the premises, it behooves me to find and hold that the applicants have brought good cause for the delay to warrant the Court exercise its discretion to enlarge the time sought," he ruled.

The dispute between the NHC and Ms Li, the respondent, in relation to the property in dispute dates back to the year 2003. The respondent was a tenant of the NHC in Apartment No. 103 situated at Plots No. 3, 5, 7 and 9 along Haile Selassie Road, Oysterbay area.

She had been issued with an eviction notice, whereas in challenging the validity of the notice, the respondent instituted a Land Case No. 1 of 2003 whose end result was an amicable settlement on the ground that the NHC would withdraw the notice of termination of the tenancy agreement.

At a later stage, on September 30, 2003, the NHC issued another notice of termination of the tenancy agreement and appointed the Manyoni Auctioneers to carry out the eviction. The eviction was carried out on May 09, 2006 in the absence of the respondent.

Not amused, the respondent filed in the High Court Land Case No. 129 of 2006, suing the NHC, Lars Eric Hulstrom and Manyoni Auctioneers for unlawful eviction. The High Court decided in favour of the respondent on April 27, 2012.

Dissatisfied, the applicants, except the AG, who was not a party into those proceedings by then, lodged a notice of appeal, requested for copies of the proceedings, judgment and decree and finally lodged Civil Appeals No. 47 and 45 of 2013 which were consolidated.

But to the applicants' dismay, the consolidated appeal ended up being struck out on September 12, 2014 for want of competency. The Court of Appeal observed that leave to appeal was not included in the record of appeal, thus making it incomplete and finally rendering the appeal incompetent.

Still eager to pursue an appeal to the Court, the applicants made an application before the High Court for extension of time to file a fresh notice of appeal, as well as requested for leave to appeal to the Court applications were granted on October 31, 2014.

This enabled the applicants to set foot again into the Court through Civil Appeal No. 52 of 2016, which again ended up being struck out on May 31, 2017 for want of competency since one page of amended written statement of defence was missing in the record of appeal.

The applicants did not despair. They went back to the High Court and filed yet another application for extension of time to lodge a notice of appeal.

However, the High Court dismissed it on September 15, 2017 on ground that there was no illegality in the decision and that litigations should come to an end.

It was at that point in time when the AG sought to join into the proceedings and all the applicants to knock doors of the Court of Appeal for the second time to apply for extension of time to appeal against the High Court's orders.