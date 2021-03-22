Tanzania: Former Civil Servant Loses Appeal Against Govt

EFFORTS by former prison officer, Selemani Kasembe Tambala to challenge the termination of his employment services by the Ministry of Home Affairs, have finally come to an end unceremoniously.

This follows the decision of the Court of Appeal to reject the application by Katambala, the applicant, who sought for extension of time to file an appeal against the decision of High Court, which had ruled in favour of three respondents.

The respondents in the matter were the Commissioner General of Prisons, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Attorney General (AG).

Justice Mary Levira ruled, "The application at hand is without merits. The applicant has failed to advance good cause to justify extension of time as sought. Consequently, the application is dismissed with no order as to costs."

She pointed out that it was settled law that a party applying for extension of time has to account for every day of delay. The justices found that the applicant has failed to give sufficient reasons for the delay.

Justice Levira agreed with the counsel for the respondents that the record of this application is very clear that, the current application was filed on 14th September, 2020, two months ahead of the prescribed time.

The applicant was employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the year 1983 as a Prison Officer III. In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal, and in 2005 to the rank of Sergeant. However, in 2009 he was terminated from employment.

Dissatisfied with the termination, he appealed to the first respondent herein but the answer did not come out easily. He reported and sought help from the Commissioner for Human Rights and Good Governance.

The response from the first respondent came out after lapse of eleven months. Later, the applicant re-appealed to the first respondent.

However, according to the record, in 2015, the first respondent advised the applicant to resort to legal remedy in courts of law with the help of Legal and Human Rights Centre.

Thereafter, the applicant filed his application to the High Court seeking prerogative order of certiorari and mandamus against the decision of the first respondent, whom the applicant complained to have terminated his employment without, according to him, the right to be heard.

The applicant filed about nine applications in the High Court in the process of pursuing his right unsuccessfully. The last application filed by the applicant before the High Court subject of the intended appeal is Miscellaneous Civil Application No. 12 of 2020.

In that application, the applicant sought leave to file an application for certiorari to quash and set aside the decision of the Commissioner General of Prisons.

The High Court, having found that the application before him was for similar orders, sought two others which were previously filed by the applicant in the High Court, and having considered the fact that the application before him was incompetent, struck it out.

In addition, the Court restrained the applicant from filing any related application in the High Court in order to avert the applicant's endless applications which constituted a clear abuse of court process.

The applicant was aggrieved with the decision of the High Court. Therefore, he wished to appeal against it but found time to appeal not in his favour, hence the current application.

Judicial review is a specialised remedy in public law by which the High Court exercises a supervisory jurisdiction over inferior courts, tribunals or other public bodies.

Prerogative Orders are orders issued by the High Court in exercising its supervisory jurisdiction over inferior or subordinate courts, tribunals, and public authorities through a process known as judicial review.

These orders are neither a process nor cause of action; instead they are remedies available against a decision or proceedings of the administrative authority or the government.

They include mandatory orders (mandamus), quashing orders (certiorari), prohibiting orders (Prohibition), bring the body orders (habeas corpus') and under what authority orders (Quo warranto).