Botswana: Commission Relations Enrichment Key

Gaborone — Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission remains an integral part in enriching the two countries relations, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Giving an update Friday on his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa following his one-day working visit to South Africa, Dr Masisi said they would therefore hasten the next bi-national summit to be hosted by the southern neighbour.

President Masisi said it was encouraging that relations between the two countries had continued to burgeon as manifested by the strong collaboration in critical areas of trade as South Africa remained Botswana's biggest trading partner.

He also said it was pleasing that there had been increased high-level exchange visits between the two countries which served to broaden and deepen the scope of their relations.

Dr Masisi emphasised the importance of frequent meetings between the two leaders, enhancement of diplomatic cooperation, broadening the scope of opening their borders and speeding up interaction by road or rail.

The two countries, he said, shared a special bond of friendship and cordial bilateral relations underpinned by their shared values.

Their relations spanned a diversity of things across human civilization and enterprise.

President Masisi expressed optimism that the two countries would overcome the COVID-19 scourge and revive their economies.

He said he remained hopeful that South Africa would rally behind Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary position, Mr Elias Magosi.

President Masisi said the visit accorded the two heads of state the opportunity to engage on issues of peace and stability in the region as members of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Speaking during a joint media briefing following their meeting, President Ramaphosa emphasised the need to speed up the two countries bi-national deals amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The South African president also indicated it was important to establish how best to deepen, broaden and enhance relations between the two states, particularly on economic matters, climate change and social interaction.

President Ramaphosa said COVID-19 should give both countries an opportunity to enhance and deepen integration as well as to develop good strategies for cohesively working together on issues such as opening and closing of borders and measures to be undertaken in dealing with the pandemic.

As close neighbours, the two countries would strive to promote regional solidarity, nurture a closer working relationship and promote peace and stability in the region, he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>