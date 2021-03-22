Botswana: Commission Relations Enrichment Key

21 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Mosinyi

Gaborone — Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission remains an integral part in enriching the two countries relations, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Giving an update Friday on his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa following his one-day working visit to South Africa, Dr Masisi said they would therefore hasten the next bi-national summit to be hosted by the southern neighbour.

President Masisi said it was encouraging that relations between the two countries had continued to burgeon as manifested by the strong collaboration in critical areas of trade as South Africa remained Botswana's biggest trading partner.

He also said it was pleasing that there had been increased high-level exchange visits between the two countries which served to broaden and deepen the scope of their relations.

Dr Masisi emphasised the importance of frequent meetings between the two leaders, enhancement of diplomatic cooperation, broadening the scope of opening their borders and speeding up interaction by road or rail.

The two countries, he said, shared a special bond of friendship and cordial bilateral relations underpinned by their shared values.

Their relations spanned a diversity of things across human civilization and enterprise.

President Masisi expressed optimism that the two countries would overcome the COVID-19 scourge and revive their economies.

He said he remained hopeful that South Africa would rally behind Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary position, Mr Elias Magosi.

President Masisi said the visit accorded the two heads of state the opportunity to engage on issues of peace and stability in the region as members of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Speaking during a joint media briefing following their meeting, President Ramaphosa emphasised the need to speed up the two countries bi-national deals amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The South African president also indicated it was important to establish how best to deepen, broaden and enhance relations between the two states, particularly on economic matters, climate change and social interaction.

President Ramaphosa said COVID-19 should give both countries an opportunity to enhance and deepen integration as well as to develop good strategies for cohesively working together on issues such as opening and closing of borders and measures to be undertaken in dealing with the pandemic.

As close neighbours, the two countries would strive to promote regional solidarity, nurture a closer working relationship and promote peace and stability in the region, he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.