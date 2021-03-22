Zimbabwe: Cop, Soldier and Guard Up for Border Truck Release

21 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three members of the Beitbridge Border Post security team were Tuesday arrested for allegedly facilitating the release of a haulage truck out of the Customs and Excise yard before its cargo was examined.

It is alleged that the three arrested security personnel comprised a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, a policeman and a security guard.

It was not clear what the intercepted truck was carrying, but the arrested trio is suspected to have worked with shipping agents to release the truck.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unavailable for comment.

He said he could not take calls as he was attending a work-related function.

But a source at the border post said the Loss Control Unit of Customs and Excise had directed that the vehicle's cargo must be searched.

"A soldier, policeman and a security guard were handed over a truck that had been intercepted by the loss control section so that it can be searched, but they decided to release it.

"It is suspected that they had an earlier arrangement with the truck driver," the source said.

The soldier and policeman were said to have been part of the newly deployed group brought in to combat smuggling and illegal cross-border movement.

They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

