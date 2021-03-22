South Africa: King Goodwill Zwelithini's Memorial Looked Like a Covid Superspreader Event After Officials Flout Regulations

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sibusiso Ngalwa

What happened in Nongoma was irresponsible, especially knowing that King Goodwill succumbed to Covid-19-related complications. Buthelezi was the lone voice calling for compliance, asking mourners to honour their king by not coming to the palace.

How is this for irony? On Thursday at Nongoma, we saw the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - who has the responsibility of declaring a National State of Disaster - presiding over an event that flouted the very regulations she has set as part of the government's attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

She was a programme co-director at King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service, which had been declared as a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The passing of the revered Zulu monarch was a sad affair - one that, as former IFP leader Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi put it, had robbed the nation of a moment to grieve its leader as they should have. That makes sense: we are still under lockdown and have regulations set by Dlamini Zuma to adhere to.

But, alas, what we saw on Thursday and in the days leading up to it was a superspreader...

