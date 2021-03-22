South Africa: The Collateral Damage of South Africa's Police Leadership Feud Sees Civilians Vulnerable While Crime Spirals

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The leadership war between the police commissioner and the minister - just one of the issues at hand - adds to spiralling crime and ineffective policing, and leaves civilians and SAPS members vulnerable.

"Politics is killing the police," Peter Ntsime - South African Police Union

On 10 March, Mthokozisi Ntumba, a 35-year-old husband and father of one, was shot dead by police after leaving a clinic in Braamfontein in central Johannesburg and stepping out into a student protest.

He joins a growing list of civilians killed by police during protest action. There was Andries Tatane, Nathaniel Julies, the mine workers of Marikana. The list is long and depressing.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's annual report, SAPS members killed 538 people in 2017/18 and 440 in 2018/19.

Entire commissions have been established - the 2014 Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry, and the 2015 report of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry - to highlight and deal with deficiencies in the SAPS and responses to combating crime and violence.

And still the SAPS is unable to deal with protests adequately, as evidenced by the tragedy in Braamfontein when...

