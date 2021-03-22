South Africa: Sportspeople Not Immune to Mental Health Effects of Covid-19

analysis

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on people's mental health, causing stress levels to soar, and elite athletes are not immune - many of them are dealing with a loss of motivation and a sense of despondency.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Of all the things lost in the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps the least talked about are the dreams. The business ready to launch. The plane ticket for the first-time flyer. The trophy waiting to be won. Covid-19 has held these hopes hostage for the past 12 months and, with no firm prediction on when it will release its grip, the effects are manifesting as mental health concerns, especially among sportspeople.

"There is definitely an increase in frustration levels, loss of motivation and even a sense of despondency," Martin Scheepers, a sports psychologist based in Randburg, Jo'burg, told DM168.

While stress is increasing for almost everyone, a paper published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in August last year found that elite athletes may suffer "at rates equivalent to or exceeding those of the general population".

That's because they are dictated to by seasonal and tournament schedules, which create time frames and goals. When that gets...