South Africa: Tapping Into Talent - Ireland Gave CJ Stander the Opportunity to Realise His Potential

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Ray

Ireland rugby player CJ Stander shocked his teammates - and much of the rugby world - by announcing his retirement from the game this week. He will finish the domestic season with his club Munster and play his 51st and final international for Ireland against England this week. If he is selected for the British & Irish Lions to face the Springboks in July, that will be his swan song.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

If you didn't know, you may have guessed from the name that Stander is South African born and raised. He represented the Junior Springboks but, in 2012, moved to Limerick to further his playing career. After serving a three-year residency, he qualified to play for Ireland. He's made a great career in Ireland as his Test cap tally suggests. He's been widely regarded as one of the best loose forwards in the northern hemisphere for the past eight years and he's built up a cult following in his adopted home.

Stander is one of many rugby players from South Africa and several other nations who have trod the same path. For many reasons, players leave their country of birth to seek...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.