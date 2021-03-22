South Africa: Cricket Could Lose Out As Defiant Csa Members' Council Blocks Board

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

In what appears to be the final thrashings of a dying body, Cricket SA's Members' Council has made a last attempt to defy a mandate from the sports minister to establish an independent board.

When Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa stepped in to establish some sort of equilibrium to Cricket South Africa (CSA) late last year, his mandate was clear. An interim board was appointed and tasked with sorting out the myriad governance issues that had undermined the organisation to a point where it was virtually paralysed, both operationally and managerially.

The most important item on the mandate given to the interim board was to adopt the findings of the 2013 Nicholson report into the state of CSA and appoint a new board with a majority of independent directors.

This was no secret and, since last October, not only did the Members' Council, which is the highest decision-making body at CSA, know it, but so did the public.

But, at a meeting with the interim board on Tuesday to finalise the detail of amendments to the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) that would ratify the framework for the establishment of an independent board,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

