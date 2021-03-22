South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Likely to Hold Off Cutting Rates

analysis

Despite the fragile state of South Africa's economy and weak domestic demand in the face of rising prices, the South African Reserve Bank will probably decide to exercise caution and not lower rates on 25 March. By Ed Stoddard

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will likely exercise caution and hold rates again in the face of bubbling inflation pressures such as surging oil prices. Yet the weak state of domestic demand and the fragile state of the economic recovery give it cover to cut again, if it chose to do so.

The decision will be announced by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday, 25 March.

The case for another cut - after the bank slashed rates last year in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic by 300 basis points, bringing the prime lending rate to 7% - lies in the economy's shoddy foundations. A spate of data suggests the rebound from 2020's 7% gross domestic product (GDP) contraction is tepid at best and demand pressures remain muted.

Retail trade sales fell in January on an annual basis for the 10th consecutive month, declining...