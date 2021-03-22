South Africa: Ideological Posturing - the Lessons of Nkandla and the Arms Deal

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marianne Merten

The governing ANC seems stuck in an ideological rut, and unable to transcend factional fault lines, risking in this Public Protector saga to repeat the manoeuvrings of the arms deal saga and the Nkandla saga.

The so-called DA motion against the Public Protector, as the ideological posturing of the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping goes, has backed the ANC into a corner.

Even as an independent expert panel found Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had a case to answer for sustained incompetence and misconduct, the RET promoters vowed never to support a DA motion.

Ultimately, this posturing did not carry the day in Tuesday's vote as the House - with 275 for, 40 against and one abstention - supported the establishment of a committee to inquire into Mkhwebane's possible removal.

But the ANC factional agitation is by no means done. Even as, ironically, by arguing the ANC could never support a DA motion, it plays straight into the DA's gallery.

Back in August 2016, Judge Siraj Desai was the preferred candidate of the ANC and other parties, but not the DA's. In 2002, Desai headed a commission...

