Malawi: Minister Msungama Gives Green Lights On Fatsani Movie Premiering

22 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama has accepted the call to take part in the premiering of the most anticipated locally produced movie called 'Fatsani; A tale of survival saying he is always happy to associate with youthful innovative minds.

Fatsani movie premier event is scheduled to take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) square in Lilongwe on April 30 2021 and so far many companies including Umodzi Park, Sky Energy Africa, Eagle Sight Security Services and Homesphere Advertising have rendered their support towards the project.

Speaking when he met the producers of the movie, HD Plus officials Msungama said he is in full support of the film and applauded the production crew for investing more time and embracing quality in the production of the movie saying he believes that it has potential to outstand the test on the international market.

"Looking at the trailers that have been released, it is a clear indication that these people really invested enough time to come up with a quality product. I am in full support of this project and I am excited that these young people are also targeting the international market," he said

Msungama further said he is happy that the movie has contributed to the creation of 1 million jobs as it has about 320 young people are involved and he has also urged film makers in the country to be innovative by coming up with creative ideas in their works if they are to find space on both local and international market.

"I believe that in Malawi there is lots of undiscovered talent among the youth, and it is now time discover and use that talent to make the difference. Looking at what HD Plus has done, I believe that many young people can also take the challenge and come up with tangible creative product," he said.

Movie Director Gift Sukez Sukali said he is happy that the Minister and the whole ministry of youth and Sports are behind the movie.

Sukali said the movie is addressing critical issues affecting the society including Gender based violence, sanitation and corruption among others and he is optimistic that it will achieve its intended purpose.

He further said that they believe that they have done an excellent job in producing the movie and he is optimistic that it will compete on the international level.

