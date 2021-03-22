Malawi: Malnutrition Levels Rise in Dedza

22 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Authorities are worried over the continues rise of levels of malnutrition in Dedza.

This is the case despite the fact that the district is rich in agriculture produce.

Lotie Makina, principal nutrition and HIV AIDS Officer (PNHAO) for Dedza said that now 42.8 percent of Children in the district are stunted higher the national rate of 37 percent.

The sad part of the issue according to Makina, is that funding towards the fight against stunting remains limited despite Dedza being in such problems.

For instance, 3 percent of the District's budget is allocated to mulnutrition.

It is against this background that an international Charity organization Oxfam decided to launch in Dedza, a popular mobilisation campaign on increased resource allocation and accountability towards nutrition sector.

Steve Kuliyazi , Oxfam Resilience Program Manager, said the low resource allocation in Dedza is a reflection of the situation at National level.

"Dedza has told us that producing enough food is not enough but knowing how to utilize it, there is need for policy makers to increase allocation towards nutrition sector for the masses to be educated on how to follow good nutrition". Said Kuliyazi.

Acting District Commissioner for Dedza, George Ngaiyaye agreed with Kuliyazi saying enough resources are needed to educate mothers who are breastfeeding and those pregnant so that they start eating good food that can help their children.

"Oxfam believes that breaking the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition requires robust awareness and increased funding" said Kuliyazi.

