Egypt: Planning Minister Launches Guidebook of SDGs Plan for Most Vulnerable Categories

22 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning Minister Hala El Saeed launched a guidebook on the plan of sustainable development goals (SDGs) for the most vulnerable social categories.

In a statement released on Monday, the minister said this guidebook is the first of its kind to outline mechanisms and clear regulations that are applicable for the most vulnerable categories such as women, children and persons with special needs.

The guidebook will help place Egypt on top of countries which give maximum priority for merging such categories into the society, outline plans and programs to meet their needs and assess their impact on all economic sectors, the statement added.

As regards the importance of such guidebook, Saeed said it aims at providing an encouraging environment to increase women's participation in the various economic activities in light of Egypt's Vision 2030 with the objective of mitigating the impact of coronavirus.

It also aims at directing governmental bodies towards the implementation of development projects and programs that involve social care for women and children.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Mourners line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.