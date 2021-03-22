Egypt: Planning Minister Launches Guidebook of SDGs Plan for Most Vulnerable Categories

Planning Minister Hala El Saeed launched a guidebook on the plan of sustainable development goals (SDGs) for the most vulnerable social categories.

In a statement released on Monday, the minister said this guidebook is the first of its kind to outline mechanisms and clear regulations that are applicable for the most vulnerable categories such as women, children and persons with special needs.

The guidebook will help place Egypt on top of countries which give maximum priority for merging such categories into the society, outline plans and programs to meet their needs and assess their impact on all economic sectors, the statement added.

As regards the importance of such guidebook, Saeed said it aims at providing an encouraging environment to increase women's participation in the various economic activities in light of Egypt's Vision 2030 with the objective of mitigating the impact of coronavirus.

It also aims at directing governmental bodies towards the implementation of development projects and programs that involve social care for women and children.