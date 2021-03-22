Egypt: PM Reviews Efforts to Coordinate Action Between Govt, CBE

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Sunday he pays particular attention to coordinating action among the different parties concerned with monetary and financial performance in Egypt.

Madbouli, in a meeting with his Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tareq Amer, said his government is seeking to maintain the outcome of its economic reform program implemented over the past period.

He reviewed efforts exerted to attract investments and solve problems facing businesspeople, as well as encourage the national industry and narrow the gap between Egypt's imports and exports.

The government is also acting to rationalize spending and encourage consumption, Madbouli said.

The premier thanked the CBE governor for coordinating efforts with the government with the aim to achieve best economic interests of Egypt.

He told Amer that that the budget had been referred to the president several days ago.

Amer assured Madbouli that foreign currency reserves have reached strong and safe levels, thus contributing to a stable exchange rate.

Finance Minister Ma'eet said he greatly appreciates efforts exerted by the CBE governor to implement a number of files in full coordination with the Finance Ministry.