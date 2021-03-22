Egypt: Finance Min. - Draft Statute of Customs Law to Be Put Out to Social Dialogue

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait announced putting the draft statute of customs law out to social dialogue.

The new statute to be published on the website of the Finance Ministry, was sent to several state bodies and unions so that the business community can express its opinion within the coming two weeks, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statute takes into consideration the remarks made by those working in the customs authority upon the issuance of new law.

The statute sets strict regulations so that there is no space for personal assessments, Maait said.

The statute underlines that exemptions stipulated in the current law would not be affected.