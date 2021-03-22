Tanzania: Magufuli Funeral - Dar Resident Narrates How They Lost a Colleague At Uhuru Stadium

The Citizen
Tanzanians line the streets of Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to President John Magufuli, who died in office.
22 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Several residents from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam have reported relatives who are missing or were injured during the paying of last respects to the late President John Magufuli.

Rose John, 53, is among those who reportedly lost their lives in circumstances that are directly linked to the exercise of paying last respects to the fallen leader.

Information gathered by The Citizen shows that Ms Rose John, Yvonne, Elias and Doreen Samuel left their Mbezi home as early at 5am for Uhuru Stadium, seeking to become among the first mourners to pay their last respects to the late Magufuli.

"We left home 5am and arrived at the stadium and were directed to a place to sit while waiting for the body to be brought in for the program," the vividly sorrowful Ms Yvonne Elias told The Citizen.

They wanted to pay their last respects before going for prayers.

