Tanzania: Magufuli State Funeral - Dodoma Changes Tact After What Happened in Dar

The Citizen
Tanzanians line the streets of Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to President John Magufuli, who died in office.
22 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — The procedure for the funeral of the late President John Magufuli has changed after the chaos that happened at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The public who have come out in high numbers will not pass in front of the carriage carrying the body, instead, those inside the stadium will watch the procession from a distance as it makes five rounds in the stadiums running tracks.

Those outside the stadium have been asked to go home and line up in the streets because after the funeral service at Jamuhuri Stadium, the carriage will go around the streets of Dodoma, the administrative capital

Yesterday was a hectic day in Dar es Salaam for first aid providers and security personnel when thousands of people thronged Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to the body of former President John Magufuli, 61.

Several people could be seen collapsing, with unconfirmed reports saying that several people had been rushed to hospitals in Dar es Salaam to be treated when they failed to control their emotions after paying their last respects to Dr Magufuli's body.

