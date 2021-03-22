Tanzania: Mourners to Line Up On Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

22 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

Most mourners in Tanzania's capital city Dodoma will pay their last respects to President John Magufuli lined up in the streets rather than at Jamhuri Stadium, due to the large number of people in attendance.

This will prevent chaos as the number of mourners surges, Dr Bilinith Mahenge, Dodoma's Regional Commissioner, said in a statement.

He added that this would give each citizen ample time to pay last respects in a more conducive environment.

"The turn up is too big for the stadium, hence citizens who wants to bid their final goodbyes will have to line up in streets when the carriage carrying the body will go around the streets of Dodoma," his statement said.

Some people were allowed into the stadium on Monday.

On Sunday, when the body was in Dar es Salaam, thousands of people flocked the Uhuru Stadium to pay their last respects, causing chaos, while others breached the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) as they bid the president farewell.

Several people were seen collapsing, with unconfirmed reports of injuries.

When the body arrived in Dodoma on Sunday, a number of citizens lined up from the airport to Chamwino with others matched alongside the car carrying the casket.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.