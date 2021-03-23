Zimbabwe: Two Prophetesses Up for Murder

TWO prophetesses from the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect have been arrested in Harare on murder charges after allegedly cutting with a surgical blade, the swelling veins on the left leg of a man who had sought spiritual assistance at their house in Highfield.

Prosper Chinagwe (43) died after being admitted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after bleeding profusely.

Investigations revealed that Chinagwe visited the suspects, both women, at their Highfield home for spiritual healing before the two used the surgical blade to cut his leg, resulting in him losing a lot of blood.

Police have since arrested the suspects, Elina Rumhangu (36) and Dorothy Mbano (48) in connection with the murder.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident last week.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of two members of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect in connection with a case of murder which occurred on March 14, 2021 in Highfield, Harare.

"The victim, aged 43, visited the suspects at their residence for spiritual healing and was cut with a surgical blade, the swelling veins of his left leg. He bled profusely and lost a lot of blood until the suspects ferried him to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission," he said.

A report was then made to the police leading to the arrest of the two.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged citizens to be cautious when they seek the help of the so-called spiritualists.

This is not the first time that self-styled prophets have been arrested countrywide for committing various criminal offences.

In January, a self-styled prophet allegedly raped a woman who had visited his shrine seeking prayers for her sick child.

Samuel Guta (45) of Apostle of Power of Unity in Christ Church, then prescribed a concoction mixed with lemons that resulted in the woman passing out during the healing session and was raped.

He has since appeared in court.

In Kariba, a 15-year-old girl recently revealed to her boyfriend that she was raped several times by a self-styled prophet on several occasions at a lodge six years ago.

The victim had been left in the company of the prophet, who claimed that he wanted to cast out evil spirits.

Police say the girl was threatened with harm if she revealed the rape.

Last year, a self-styled prophet went into hiding after allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Ruwa after he visited her house on the pretext that he wanted to exorcise evil spirits.

The prophet Justin Moyo (44) is alleged to have locked the doors and told the victim that he did not want any disturbances during the prayer session. He then raped the victim and threatened her with unspecified action.

The woman had allegedly asked Moyo to pray for her during a church service but was the prayers needed to be conducted at her home where the evil spirits were.

Moyo allegedly locked all the doors at the house, asked the woman to sleep on the floor and went on to pour her some oil on the stomach before raping her.