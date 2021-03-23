Zimbabwe: Fake Stamp Lands Man in Trouble

23 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

A Beitbridge man who was cashing in from using fake entry and exit immigration date stamp on cross border passport holders was recently arrested after police received a tip off from the public.

Police used the information to lay a trap, where they posed as clients with passports in need of being stamped.

The suspect, Thomas Chiga fell into the trap leading to his arrest.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On March 19, 2021 Police in Beitbridge arrested a suspect for possessing fake immigration date stamps. Police received information that the suspect was in possession of exit and entry date stamps and laid a trap pretending as genuine clients who wanted their passports to be stamped," he said.

"We now know that there are some people who assist people to cross the border illegally, some are illegally stamping their passports using fake stamps. The public should be alert and also report to the police of all these illegal activities.

"The suspect processed the documents using the illegally possessed date stamps leading to his arrest and subsequent recovery of the date stamps."

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public especially those crossing the borders to be careful of people who illegally stamp their passports.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean and South African security authorities recently increased efforts to curb illegal activities, including smuggling and border jumping, through Beitbridge Border Post and numerous crossing points

