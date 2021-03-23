Africa: Salah Back As El Badry Recalls 28 Pharaohs for Kenya and Comoros Ties

22 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will have his first game in Egypt shirt in almost two years, as the winger topped The Pharaohs list for Total Africa Cup of Nations Qualifications Group G matches against Kenya and Comoros.

Salah last played for Egypt in the past Total AFCON edition at home in July 2019. Since then, he missed all Pharaohs games due to various reasons, but he will return for the crucial games, as Egypt are eyeing to strengthen their record with a 25th AFCON appearance next year in Cameroon.

Other notable returnees to Coach Hossam El Badry's 28-man squad include Zamalek goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel Rehim "Gennish", Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim and Pyramids defender Omar Gaber, while Ceramica Cleopatra forward Ahmed Yasser Rayan (on loan from Al Ahly) earned his first ever Egypt recall.

Egypt sits on top of Group G on 8 points, same as Comoros, and a point from either of their upcoming two games will seal their place in Cameroon. Kenya follows with 3 points while Togo trails the pack with a lone point.

The Pharaohs will face Kenya in Nairobi on March 25th, before finishing their campaign at home in Cairo against Comoros four days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel Rehim "Gennish" (Zamalek), Mohamed Bassam (Talaea EL Gaish), Amer Amer (Ceramica Cleopatra)

Defenders: Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Ali Gabr (Pyramids), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Hamdi Fathy (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" (Aston Villa, England), Mohamed Farouk (Pyramids), Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" (Zamalek), Islam Issa (Pyramids), Mostafa Fathy (Smouha), Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" (Al Ahly)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Hossam Hassan (Smouha), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra)

 

