Angola: Over 500 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Cabinda

Cabinda — At least 563 people were vaccinated, Saturday, on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination in Cabinda.

These are health professionals, elderly people aged 65 years old, pre-school teachers and members of defence and security bodies.

The campaign is being held at the Tafe Multipurpose Pavilion.

According to the health authorities, this Monday and Tuesday are reserved for registration.

The vaccination campaign will continue on Wednesday.

About 12,000 jabs are available for the campaign, with reinforcement expected in the coming days.

These are health professionals, elderly people aged 65 years old, pre-school teachers and members of defence and security bodies.

The campaign is being held at the Tafe Multipurpose Pavilion.

According to the health authorities, this Monday and Tuesday are reserved for registration.

The vaccination campaign will continue on Wednesday.

About 12,000 jabs are available for the campaign, with reinforcement expected in the coming days.