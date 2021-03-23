Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 24 New Cases, 17 Recoveries, 3 Deaths

Luanda — At least 24 new cases, 17 patients recovered and 3 deaths are the numbers of the cases diagnosed in Angola in the last 24 hours, according to the Angolan health authorities.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was briefing on update of the pandemic, there were 11 cases diagnosed in Luanda, eight in Huila, four in Namibe and one in Malanje.

The new patients, which include 17 men and 7 women, are aged between 2 and 54 years old.

Similarly to the deaths, the recovered patients also reside in the province of Luanda.

National statistics point to 21,757 postive cases, with 530 deaths, 20,090 recovered and 1,137 active.

According to Franco Mufinda, the country has a mortality rate of 2.4 percent and a recovery rate of 92.3 percent.

There are 93 people in internment centres and 111 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,563 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 479 samples, with a daily positivity rate of .5.1 per cent.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was briefing on update of the pandemic, there were 11 cases diagnosed in Luanda, eight in Huila, four in Namibe and one in Malanje.

The new patients, which include 17 men and 7 women, are aged between 2 and 54 years old.

Similarly to the deaths, the recovered patients also reside in the province of Luanda.

National statistics point to 21,757 postive cases, with 530 deaths, 20,090 recovered and 1,137 active.

According to Franco Mufinda, the country has a mortality rate of 2.4 percent and a recovery rate of 92.3 percent.

There are 93 people in internment centres and 111 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,563 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 479 samples, with a daily positivity rate of .5.1 per cent.