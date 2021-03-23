Congo-Brazzaville: Presidential Election in the Republic of the Congo

22 March 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States reaffirms its commitment to the people of the Republic of the Congo following a peaceful presidential election day on March 21. We are also saddened by the passing of Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas and extend our condolences to all Congolese mourning his recent death.

As electoral institutions tabulate the results, the United States calls on authorities to ensure that this process is conducted in a transparent and fair manner. We encourage all parties to remain committed to the democratic process, Congo's constitution, and the rule of law. We also call on Congo's political leaders to adhere to the democratic principles of good governance and equal treatment for all under the law and urge security officials to exercise restraint, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

The United States looks forward to deepening its relationship with the Republic of the Congo through battling the effects of Covid-19, supporting economic recovery, and strengthening our partnership to protect the Congo River Basin.

