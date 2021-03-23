Gambia: 3 Deaths As Yundum Barrack UBS Excursion Turns Tragic

A boat carrying students from Yundum Barrack Upper Basic School students capsized at the Laminkoto-Janjanbureh Ferry Crossing Point, killing three people, The Point has been reliably informed.

Meanwhile, some personnel of The Gambia Navy posted at the river side who were believed to be involved in crossing the students are helping police with their investigations.

The deceased, Sanna Kijera, Musa Ceesay and Abdouraman Jaiteh were all students of the Yundum Barrack Upper Basic School.

Malick Sanyang, the deputy spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces, who was contacted for comments, has confirmed the development to The Point.

According to him, the students were on their routine excursion. "This time supposed to be the turn of the UBS students. The students who were up to 136 students were in Janjangbureh with a view to visit the slave area."

Unfortunately, he said, the students found that the ferry had a problem. Normally, Navy personnel do assist people in such a situation. Therefore, when they were helping the students to cross to the other side of the river, the boat carrying 10 students capsized. The Navy personnel were able to immediately rescue seven students but the three died."

"A search was conducted and with the help of the Two Infantry Battalion, two students were later recovered, while the other one was recovered on Sunday afternoon."