Gambia: GYP-WCR Chapter Pays Courtesy Call On Stakeholders

Global Youth Parliament - West Coast Region chapter (GYP-WCR) recently embarked on courtesy calls on stakeholders in Brikama, West coast Region.

The targeted stakeholders were the regional governor, youth representatives and the chairman of Brikama Area Council.

The purpose of the meetings was to engage and enlighten their sister institutions about the mandate and crucial role GYP-WCR is committed to responding to sustainable development in The Gambia.

The engagements also offered the chapter to opportunity to propose building partnership and collaboration with the institutions.

Hon. Kemo Fatty, regional coordinator for GYP-WCR pointed out the various policies and programs his chapter has for women and youth, citing that GYP's primary mandate is to harness potential opportunities and empowerment for youth and their participation in nation building.

He also highlighted their recently secured horticultural garden project program for women and youth in Siffoe, saying his region is on the verge of implementing an anti-littering policy.

He commended WCR governor for his timely intervention on the recent Sanyang saga.

He expressed his chapter's commitment to engage disgruntled youth and other stakeholders to solve the ongoing violence and ensure peace and tranquility reign within community.

WCR Governor Lamin Sanneh encouraged youth to be in the forefront of national development.

Sanneh reassured the officials of his readiness and partnership with GYP particularly on the need to support service delivery.

He encouraged them to be proactive and creative as well as refrain from substance abuse.

Deputy Chairperson for BAC, Ismaila Jallow called on all and sundry to take ownership of national building.

Nyimasatou Y. Touray appealed to authorities to include GYP-WCR in their work plans through sensitisation, awareness campaigns, opportunities and capacity building programs both nationally and internationally.

Lamin Kuyateh, Ass. Communication Officer Gyp-Wcr