Gambia: GNOC Funds, Bids Farewell to Gambia Powerlifting Team

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has fully funded and supported Gambia's participation for the Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The decision is to ensure more Gambian athletes qualifier for the Tokyo Paralympic Games set to take place later this year. The GNOC paid for the team's accommodation, tickets and allowance for the Manchester trip.

GNOC also bid farewell to The Gambia team set to leave for Manchester on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 where they will join the rest of the world in the crucial qualifiers.

Following a successful outing in February 2020, Gamo will once again compete in the Manchester 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup to be held from 25th to 28th March, 2021.

The event will take place at Wythenshawe forum with World Para powerlifters set to go head-head at a crucial qualifier for the rescheduled Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Manchester event will be the first of its kind to be held in UK since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Gambian top powerlifter, Modou Gamo, is expected to compete in the +107 categories, where the big boys will compete for the remaining spot for the Tokyo Games.

The Para Powerlifting World Cup will provide an opportunity for Para Powerlifters to improve their ranking and move towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The competitionwill be the first time a world para powerlifting championship will take place without renowned Iranian Powerlifter Siamand Rahman who died last year after a short-illness.

After making his first World Cup appearance in Kazakhstan, Gambia's strong para athlete Gamo will be hoping to set another record.

He made an impressive progress at the Abuja 2020 Powerlifting Championship, when he represented The Gambia and set his personal best, a new record of 140kg in the Up to 107kg categories.

The competition will be one of the final qualification events for athletes aspiring to compete at the Paralympic Games following an extension to the qualification period due to the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gamo thanked GNOC for making it possible for him to be able to compete in the Manchester competition, adding that it will be a great experiencefrom an athlete's perspective.

Hagie Drammeh, Modou's coach expressed delight with Gambia's participation in what he described as a great event that will be crucial for the country's participation in the next Paralympic Games.

Mr. Drammeh through GNPC president Sulayman Colley, thanked GNOC and Gambia government through the National Sports Council for their continuous support.

"Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) is happy that partners in sports are extending their hands to Para Sports," he stated.