Gambia: Para Athletes Wins Five Medals At 2021 Season Second Athletics Championship

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Hagie Drammeh

The Gambia Para Athletics Team will return home with five medals from the 2021 Season Second Athletics Championship after making history at the just concluded championship in Tunisia.

Malang Tamba won two bronze in the T54 100m, 200m and 400m race as well as gold in the 800m race while compatriot Demba Jarju won silver in the 800m T54 race.

The Gambia was represented in Tunis by experienced Demba Jarju who attended two Paralympic Games in London 2012 and Rio in 2016 and Malang Tamba.

In February, the two athletes competed in the FAZZA International Athletics Championship in Dubai where Malang for the first time proved too good for compatriot Demba Jarju who has been the face for Para Sports in The Gambia.

Gambia's Malang Tamba was among medalists on the opening day of action at the World Para Athletics Championship in Tunisia.

Gambian young Para athlete Tamba, opened his second championship in Tunis in an impressive style winning bronze in the T45 Men's 200m race at the Rades Athletics Stadium on Thursday.

Malang came third with a timing of2:41.09 to win the bronze.

After the events he said he came to the competition ranked top in The Gambia and therefore it means a lot for him winning medals for the country.

Head coach Abdoulie Danso expressed delight with Malalang and Demba's successes and improvement during the event. Meanwhile, the trip was partly funded by the National Sports Council (NSC).

