Gambia: Samger Pips Jam City to Top 2nd Division League

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger FC on Thursday defeated league leaders Jam City 2-0 in their week-ten fixture played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to top the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Academy boys, who were demoted to the second tier after their dismal performance in the country's top flight league, scored two goals without the Jambanjelly based-team reacting to top the league with 22 points after ten league matches.

The defeat leaves Jam City second-spot in the country's second division league with 20 points in ten league outings.

Team Rihno beat Red Hawks 3-2 at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori.

Meanwhile, Team Rihno now secured 14 points after ten league games while Red Hawks are with 11 points in ten league games.

