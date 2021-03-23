Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 39 New Positive Cases

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 39 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases ever registered in the country since March 2020 to 5, 255.

The country also officially registered 1 new COVID-related death bringing the deaths in the country to 161.

This is according to the 283 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia published on the 20th March 2021.

According to the country's ministry of health, The Gambia currently has 219 active cases.

Three (3) COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres while 5 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country also has 43 people are in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 140 new positive cases and 6 deaths. They have a total number of 37, 833 positive cases.

It registered 34,567 recovered, 113 deaths, while 2,252 are under treatment.

