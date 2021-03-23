Gambia: Ren-21 Executive Director Calls On Countries to Accelerate Efforts Towards Energy Transition

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Rana Adib, executive director of the renewable energy 21 has called on countries around the world to accelerate their efforts towards energy transition without delay.

Director Adib made this statement during the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue online conference 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

She said energy transition efforts worldwide, shows that one billion people live in cities with a renewable energy target or policy, the number of cities that have forced partial or complete bans on fossil fuel jumped in 2020.

"It's a tough job to turn low carbon emissions into reality in built and densely packed environments," she said, adding that national governments must place legislative powers in the hands of local authorities.

According to her, cities must transition to renewable and set end dates for fossil fuels in all sectors, for success of cities climate strategies is to rapidly replace fossil fuels with renewable energy in heating and cooling as well as in transport.

According to the report for this year's conference, the World Energy Transitions Outlook preview outlines a pathway for the world to achieve the Paris Agreement goals and halt the pace of climate change by transforming the global energy landscape. This preview presents options to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and bring CO2 emissions closer to net zero by mid-century, offering high-level insights on technology choices, investment needs and the socio-economic contexts of achieving a sustainable, resilient and inclusive energy future.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Mourners Line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.