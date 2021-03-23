Gambia/Angola: Coach Saintfiet Releases Final Squad for Angola, DR Congo Afcon Brawls

Coach Tom Saintfiet has released his final 25-man squad for The Gambia's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Angola on 25 March 2021 and away to the Democratic Republic of Congo on 29 March 2021.

Several players are not available due to injuries and travel limitations related to covid-19.

The players and staff will arrive in Banjul today, Monday via a Chartered Flight and will hold their first training on Tuesday 23 March 2021.

Below are the names of players selected by coach Tom Saintfiet for The Gambia's crunch continent's biggest football fray qualifiers against Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo respectively.

Source-GFF