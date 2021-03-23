Gambia/Angola: Coach Saintfiet Releases Final Squad for Angola, DR Congo Afcon Brawls

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Coach Tom Saintfiet has released his final 25-man squad for The Gambia's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Angola on 25 March 2021 and away to the Democratic Republic of Congo on 29 March 2021.

Several players are not available due to injuries and travel limitations related to covid-19.

The players and staff will arrive in Banjul today, Monday via a Chartered Flight and will hold their first training on Tuesday 23 March 2021.

Below are the names of players selected by coach Tom Saintfiet for The Gambia's crunch continent's biggest football fray qualifiers against Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo respectively.

Source-GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Mourners Line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.