Gambia: GPA Pays D50m Dividend to Govt

The Gambia Port Authority (GPA) on Friday paid D50 million to government as dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The presentation was held at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs' Conference Hall in Banjul.

Speaking at the presentation, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie, stated that he acknowledged the efforts of the management and staff of Gambia Port Authority in contributing to the financial achievements of the company.

He added that the GPA's achievements as a strong organisation has been accompanied by the critical role played in maintaining good standards of corporate governance critical to ensure financial stability and sustainable institutional growth.

Minister Njie, however, disclosed that his ministry, for the past years has factored into the national budget under Revenue Forecast, Dividend Revenue line-item expected from state-owned enterprises that can be directed to provision of basic services to citizens which are not recorded in the national budget.

"My sincere appreciation goes to GPA for being the only SOE that is able to contribute this expected revenue share to government," he disclosed.

He therefore hailed President Adama Barrow and the Transport minister for their unwavering leadership and guidance over the years.

GPA chairman of board of directors, Babucarr Sarr, expressed that the GPA was thrilled to show the result of what they are able to achieve, and also give back to government a return of their investment for the year 2019.

He assured government that they would continue to work diligently to generate surpluses that can be used to help other activities of government in developing the country.