Gambia: GPA Pays D50m Dividend to Govt

22 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The Gambia Port Authority (GPA) on Friday paid D50 million to government as dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The presentation was held at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs' Conference Hall in Banjul.

Speaking at the presentation, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie, stated that he acknowledged the efforts of the management and staff of Gambia Port Authority in contributing to the financial achievements of the company.

He added that the GPA's achievements as a strong organisation has been accompanied by the critical role played in maintaining good standards of corporate governance critical to ensure financial stability and sustainable institutional growth.

Minister Njie, however, disclosed that his ministry, for the past years has factored into the national budget under Revenue Forecast, Dividend Revenue line-item expected from state-owned enterprises that can be directed to provision of basic services to citizens which are not recorded in the national budget.

"My sincere appreciation goes to GPA for being the only SOE that is able to contribute this expected revenue share to government," he disclosed.

He therefore hailed President Adama Barrow and the Transport minister for their unwavering leadership and guidance over the years.

GPA chairman of board of directors, Babucarr Sarr, expressed that the GPA was thrilled to show the result of what they are able to achieve, and also give back to government a return of their investment for the year 2019.

He assured government that they would continue to work diligently to generate surpluses that can be used to help other activities of government in developing the country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Mourners Line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.