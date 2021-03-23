Namibia: Drivers Urged to Be Cautious Amid Floods

23 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

MONARCH Lifeguard and Emergency Services is advising drivers to seek information on water safety, especially during the rainy season.

Company owner Martin Muyenga urges drivers to think twice before attempting to drive in raging water, as currents are usually stronger than they appear to be.

He says his company has been receiving many calls of cars that are swept away by fast-moving water, especially in remote areas and the southern parts of Namibia.

"We cannot always reach them due to limited resources, but we always manage to give them advice on how to help victims in swept-away or sinking vehicles. Never drive through fast-moving water. One foot of rushing water will float many vehicles, including SUVs and pickups," he says.

Muyenga advises drivers and passengers to break the windows of their cars if doors will not open, swim to a safe place, and hold onto a tree or climb onto their vehicle's roof for safety.

He urges drivers never to park or camp on riverbanks.

Muyenga's company operates at Walvis Bay and in Windhoek.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

